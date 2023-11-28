Kenvue Inc (KVUE) Stock Faces 1.73% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Kenvue Inc (KVUE) has gone up by 2.44% for the week, with a 7.87% rise in the past month and a -12.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.11% for KVUE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.25% for KVUE’s stock, with a -12.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kenvue Inc (NYSE: KVUE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kenvue Inc (NYSE: KVUE) is above average at 24.47x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kenvue Inc (KVUE) is $23.67, which is $3.51 above the current market price. The public float for KVUE is 1.73B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KVUE on November 28, 2023 was 27.06M shares.

KVUE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Kenvue Inc (NYSE: KVUE) has plunged by -0.44 when compared to previous closing price of 20.25, but the company has seen a 2.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-26 that Dividend stocks became unattractive due to weak equities and high Treasury rates, but some are starting to look more attractive again. Kenvue, a spin-off from Johnson & Johnson, lacks growth potential and has stagnant margins and revenue growth. Kenvue’s high debt and limited free cash flow make it unlikely to sustain dividend growth, and its valuation is unattractive compared to J&J.

Analysts’ Opinion of KVUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KVUE stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for KVUE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KVUE in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $20 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KVUE Trading at 1.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KVUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +10.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KVUE rose by +2.44%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.43. In addition, Kenvue Inc saw -25.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KVUE starting from ALLISON RICHARD E JR, who purchase 5,598 shares at the price of $22.96 back on Aug 30. After this action, ALLISON RICHARD E JR now owns 25,598 shares of Kenvue Inc, valued at $128,524 using the latest closing price.

ALLISON RICHARD E JR, the Director of Kenvue Inc, purchase 20,000 shares at $26.26 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that ALLISON RICHARD E JR is holding 20,000 shares at $525,232 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KVUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.21 for the present operating margin

+55.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kenvue Inc stands at +13.98. The total capital return value is set at 13.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.27.

Based on Kenvue Inc (KVUE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.58. Total debt to assets is 0.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.40.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kenvue Inc (KVUE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.