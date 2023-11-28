KBR Inc (KBR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of KBR Inc (NYSE: KBR) has decreased by -1.10 when compared to last closing price of 52.59.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-22 that As the world intensifies its search for sustainable energy solutions, clean coal stocks are garnering significant attention. This interest stems from advancements in clean coal technologies designed to enhance sustainability and efficiency.

Is It Worth Investing in KBR Inc (NYSE: KBR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KBR is 1.03.

The public float for KBR is 133.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KBR on November 28, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

KBR’s Market Performance

KBR stock saw a decrease of -0.80% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.98% and a quarterly a decrease of -14.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.40% for KBR Inc (KBR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.60% for KBR’s stock, with a -11.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KBR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for KBR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KBR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $65 based on the research report published on December 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

KBR Trading at -8.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares sank -9.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBR fell by -1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.57. In addition, KBR Inc saw -1.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KBR starting from SOPP MARK W, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $51.53 back on Nov 08. After this action, SOPP MARK W now owns 147,178 shares of KBR Inc, valued at $257,674 using the latest closing price.

Bright William Byron Jr., the President Gov’t Solutions US of KBR Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $60.68 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Bright William Byron Jr. is holding 57,986 shares at $1,213,522 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.22 for the present operating margin

+12.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for KBR Inc stands at +2.88. The total capital return value is set at 11.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.46. Equity return is now at value -12.45, with -3.43 for asset returns.

Based on KBR Inc (KBR), the company’s capital structure generated 122.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.01. Total debt to assets is 35.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, KBR Inc (KBR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.