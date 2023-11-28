Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE: JNPR) has plunged by -0.18 when compared to previous closing price of 27.33, but the company has seen a 1.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-11-20 that SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the Company will present at the following upcoming investor event: Sujai Hajela, Executive Vice President, AI-Driven Enterprise at Juniper Networks, will host a Juniper MistTM Customer Tech Talk, Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 – 11:30 am PT. To attend this event, you must pre-register. Below is a link to the registration site: register.events.juniper.net/JuniperMistC.

Is It Worth Investing in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE: JNPR) Right Now?

Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE: JNPR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.91. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) is $31.63, which is $4.34 above the current market price. The public float for JNPR is 314.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JNPR on November 28, 2023 was 3.19M shares.

JNPR’s Market Performance

The stock of Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) has seen a 1.07% increase in the past week, with a 8.77% rise in the past month, and a -3.30% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for JNPR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.06% for JNPR stock, with a simple moving average of -7.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JNPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JNPR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for JNPR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JNPR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $29 based on the research report published on October 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JNPR Trading at 1.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JNPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.18%, as shares surge +2.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JNPR rose by +1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.03. In addition, Juniper Networks Inc saw -14.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JNPR starting from Miller Kenneth Bradley, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $27.72 back on Nov 15. After this action, Miller Kenneth Bradley now owns 30,000 shares of Juniper Networks Inc, valued at $415,796 using the latest closing price.

rahim rami, the Chief Executive Officer of Juniper Networks Inc, sale 5,556 shares at $26.93 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that rahim rami is holding 879,410 shares at $149,646 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JNPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.17 for the present operating margin

+56.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Juniper Networks Inc stands at +8.88. The total capital return value is set at 8.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.63. Equity return is now at value 8.45, with 3.99 for asset returns.

Based on Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR), the company’s capital structure generated 38.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.75. Total debt to assets is 18.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.