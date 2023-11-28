Journey Medical Corp (DERM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DERM is 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DERM is $6.50, which is $1.51 above the current price. The public float for DERM is 6.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DERM on November 28, 2023 was 94.15K shares.

The stock price of Journey Medical Corp (NASDAQ: DERM) has jumped by 14.71 compared to previous close of 4.35. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 25.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-12 that Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Jaclyn Jaffe – Senior Director, Corporate Operations Claude Maraoui – Co-Founder, President and CEO Joseph Benesch – Interim Chief Financial Officer Dr. Srinivas Sidgiddi – Vice President, Research and Development Ramsey Allous – General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Conference Call Participants Scott Henry – ROTH Capital Andy Fleszar – B. Riley Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by.

DERM’s Market Performance

DERM’s stock has risen by 25.06% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 48.96% and a quarterly rise of 141.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.96% for Journey Medical Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.85% for DERM’s stock, with a 131.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DERM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DERM stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for DERM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DERM in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $14 based on the research report published on December 07, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

DERM Trading at 54.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DERM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 11.14% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.83%, as shares surge +58.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +87.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DERM rose by +25.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +145.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.85. In addition, Journey Medical Corp saw 159.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DERM starting from Smith Justin Adam, who purchase 33,000 shares at the price of $2.98 back on Oct 13. After this action, Smith Justin Adam now owns 104,717 shares of Journey Medical Corp, valued at $98,340 using the latest closing price.

Paley Jeffrey, the Director of Journey Medical Corp, purchase 15,000 shares at $2.98 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that Paley Jeffrey is holding 72,472 shares at $44,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DERM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.35 for the present operating margin

+58.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Journey Medical Corp stands at -40.22. The total capital return value is set at -58.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.54. Equity return is now at value -56.72, with -14.19 for asset returns.

Based on Journey Medical Corp (DERM), the company’s capital structure generated 156.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.05. Total debt to assets is 25.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 125.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Journey Medical Corp (DERM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.