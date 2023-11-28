IO Biotech Inc (IOBT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: IOBT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 16.24 compared to its previous closing price of 1.17. However, the company has seen a gain of 36.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-08 that NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IO Biotech (Nasdaq: IOBT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulating cancer vaccines based on its T-win® technology platform, today announced its participation in the upcoming investor conferences: Event: Jefferies London Healthcare ConferenceLocation: LondonOne-on-one meetings: Wednesday, November 15, 2023Participants: Mai-Britt Zocca, PhD, President and CEO and Amy Sullivan, CFO Event: Piper Sandler 35th Healthcare ConferenceLocation: New York, New YorkFireside chat: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 4:30 pm ETPresenter: Mai-Britt Zocca, PhD, President & CEOWebcast link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1643140&tp_key=1d3631cba2 A webcast replay of the presentations will be available on IO Biotech’s website at www.iobiotech.com for 90 days following the presentation. About IO Biotech IO Biotech is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on its T-win® vaccine platform.

Is It Worth Investing in IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: IOBT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.15.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for IO Biotech Inc (IOBT) is $10.00, which is $8.64 above the current market price. The public float for IOBT is 36.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IOBT on November 28, 2023 was 147.55K shares.

IOBT’s Market Performance

IOBT’s stock has seen a 36.78% increase for the week, with a 51.11% rise in the past month and a -27.66% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.15% for IO Biotech Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 43.29% for IOBT’s stock, with a -24.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IOBT Trading at 20.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IOBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.65%, as shares surge +60.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IOBT rose by +36.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9749. In addition, IO Biotech Inc saw -40.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IOBT starting from Burkavage Brian, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $1.03 back on Nov 22. After this action, Burkavage Brian now owns 11,500 shares of IO Biotech Inc, valued at $5,175 using the latest closing price.

Burkavage Brian, the Chief Accounting Officer of IO Biotech Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $0.99 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Burkavage Brian is holding 6,500 shares at $4,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IOBT

The total capital return value is set at -40.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.48. Equity return is now at value -51.42, with -47.79 for asset returns.

Based on IO Biotech Inc (IOBT), the company’s capital structure generated 2.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.97. Total debt to assets is 1.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.61.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.88.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, IO Biotech Inc (IOBT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.