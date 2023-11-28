iBio Inc (IBIO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IBIO is -3.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IBIO is $1.00, which is $0.76 above the current price. The public float for IBIO is 27.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IBIO on November 28, 2023 was 446.40K shares.

iBio Inc (AMEX: IBIO)’s stock price has decreased by -17.90 compared to its previous closing price of 0.29. However, the company has seen a -8.42% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-28 that The healthcare industry has historically provided significant returns to investors. And, it is currently boasting a compounding annual growth rate prediction of 10.4% until 2027.

IBIO’s Market Performance

iBio Inc (IBIO) has experienced a -8.42% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -18.04% drop in the past month, and a -25.59% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.25% for IBIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.80% for IBIO’s stock, with a -69.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBIO stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for IBIO by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for IBIO in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $1.50 based on the research report published on November 29, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

IBIO Trading at -19.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.69%, as shares sank -6.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBIO fell by -8.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2754. In addition, iBio Inc saw -46.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBIO starting from Brenner Martin, who sale 4,881 shares at the price of $0.27 back on Nov 01. After this action, Brenner Martin now owns 182,502 shares of iBio Inc, valued at $1,296 using the latest closing price.

Brenner Martin sale 5,267 shares at $0.30 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Brenner Martin is holding 187,383 shares at $1,592 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, iBio Inc (IBIO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.