HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) Stock Sees a0.40 Increase

In the past week, HSBC stock has gone up by 0.06%, with a monthly gain of 5.60% and a quarterly surge of 1.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.03% for HSBC Holdings plc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.93% for HSBC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE: HSBC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE: HSBC) is 5.64x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HSBC is 0.62.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for HSBC is 3.89B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.19% of that float. On November 28, 2023, HSBC’s average trading volume was 2.03M shares.

HSBC) stock’s latest price update

HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE: HSBC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.40 compared to its previous closing price of 38.61. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Forbes reported 2023-11-28 that HSBC’s stock (NYSE: HSBC) has gained 24% YTD as compared to the 19% rise in the S&P500 index over the same period.

HSBC Trading at 0.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.71%, as shares surge +7.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSBC fell by -0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.80. In addition, HSBC Holdings plc ADR saw 24.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HSBC

Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.