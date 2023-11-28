Honeywell International Inc’s (HON) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Honeywell International Inc (HON) has gone up by 0.92% for the week, with a 9.60% rise in the past month and a 2.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.35% for HON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.04% for HON stock, with a simple moving average of -0.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) Right Now?

Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HON is at 1.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HON is $213.23, which is $20.26 above the current market price. The public float for HON is 658.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.80% of that float. The average trading volume for HON on November 28, 2023 was 2.70M shares.

HON) stock’s latest price update

Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.23 in relation to its previous close of 193.41. However, the company has experienced a 0.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-22 that Smart home stocks are worthy companies for you to consider. I love investing in these companies because they are mostly undercovered brands in the financial media.

Analysts’ Opinion of HON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HON stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for HON by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for HON in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $193 based on the research report published on January 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HON Trading at 3.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.97%, as shares surge +9.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HON rose by +0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $188.07. In addition, Honeywell International Inc saw -9.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HON starting from Adamczyk Darius, who sale 41,000 shares at the price of $191.72 back on Nov 22. After this action, Adamczyk Darius now owns 180,453 shares of Honeywell International Inc, valued at $7,860,520 using the latest closing price.

Kapur Vimal, the President & COO of Honeywell International Inc, sale 6,500 shares at $197.46 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Kapur Vimal is holding 8,622 shares at $1,283,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.40 for the present operating margin

+38.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Honeywell International Inc stands at +14.01. The total capital return value is set at 18.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.99. Equity return is now at value 30.99, with 8.91 for asset returns.

Based on Honeywell International Inc (HON), the company’s capital structure generated 123.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.16. Total debt to assets is 32.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Honeywell International Inc (HON) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.