Home Depot, Inc. (HD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.07 compared to its previous closing price of 310.70. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC reported 2023-11-27 that Home Depot co-founder, billionaire Ken Langone plans to meet with Nikki Haley next week in New York, as he weighs stepping up support for her presidential run.

Is It Worth Investing in Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) is above average at 19.95x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.94.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Home Depot, Inc. (HD) is $330.02, which is $19.1 above the current market price. The public float for HD is 992.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HD on November 28, 2023 was 2.92M shares.

HD’s Market Performance

The stock of Home Depot, Inc. (HD) has seen a 1.19% increase in the past week, with a 11.84% rise in the past month, and a -4.60% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.41% for HD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.84% for HD’s stock, with a 2.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HD stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for HD by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for HD in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $303 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HD Trading at 4.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.13%, as shares surge +12.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HD rose by +1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $298.28. In addition, Home Depot, Inc. saw -1.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HD starting from Campbell Ann Marie, who sale 127 shares at the price of $307.07 back on Nov 22. After this action, Campbell Ann Marie now owns 12,565 shares of Home Depot, Inc., valued at $38,998 using the latest closing price.

Scardino Kimberly R, the SVP-Finance, CAO & Controller of Home Depot, Inc., sale 1,375 shares at $306.51 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Scardino Kimberly R is holding 6,744 shares at $421,451 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.27 for the present operating margin

+31.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Home Depot, Inc. stands at +10.87. The total capital return value is set at 49.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 38.01. Equity return is now at value 1151.32, with 20.60 for asset returns.

Based on Home Depot, Inc. (HD), the company’s capital structure generated 3,224.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.99. Total debt to assets is 65.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,085.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 46.69 and the total asset turnover is 2.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Home Depot, Inc. (HD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.