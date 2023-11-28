HashiCorp Inc (HCP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The average price point forecasted by analysts for HashiCorp Inc (HCP) is $31.75, which is $10.61 above the current market price. The public float for HCP is 100.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.84% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HCP on November 28, 2023 was 1.92M shares.

HCP) stock’s latest price update

HashiCorp Inc (NASDAQ: HCP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.71 in relation to its previous close of 20.99. However, the company has experienced a 0.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-23 that We are upgrading HashiCorp to a Hold. The stock has declined about 45% since our sell rating in May 2022 and underperformed the S&P 500 by 58%. While we remained concerned about the current macro climate impacting its growth trajectory, we believe the downside is now limited.

HCP’s Market Performance

HCP’s stock has risen by 0.52% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.91% and a quarterly drop of -26.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.45% for HashiCorp Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.24% for HCP stock, with a simple moving average of -21.88% for the last 200 days.

HCP Trading at -1.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares surge +7.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCP remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.35. In addition, HashiCorp Inc saw -22.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCP starting from Welihinda Navam, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $21.16 back on Nov 22. After this action, Welihinda Navam now owns 62,458 shares of HashiCorp Inc, valued at $52,890 using the latest closing price.

Holmes Marc, the Chief Marketing Officer of HashiCorp Inc, sale 13,916 shares at $20.02 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Holmes Marc is holding 6,158 shares at $278,594 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.47 for the present operating margin

+80.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for HashiCorp Inc stands at -57.64. The total capital return value is set at -23.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.81. Equity return is now at value -19.95, with -15.26 for asset returns.

Based on HashiCorp Inc (HCP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.27. Total debt to assets is 0.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.85.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, HashiCorp Inc (HCP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.