Green Giant Inc (GGE) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ: GGE) has increased by 46.63 when compared to last closing price of 0.84.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 43.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ: GGE) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GGE is at 1.70. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GGE is $2.98, The public float for GGE is 37.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.15% of that float. The average trading volume for GGE on November 28, 2023 was 40.37K shares.

GGE’s Market Performance

GGE’s stock has seen a 43.22% increase for the week, with a 53.96% rise in the past month and a 26.73% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.22% for Green Giant Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.51% for GGE’s stock, with a -32.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GGE Trading at 23.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.08%, as shares surge +40.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGE rose by +43.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0071. In addition, Green Giant Inc saw -57.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GGE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-308.41 for the present operating margin

+39.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Green Giant Inc stands at -1191.88. The total capital return value is set at -10.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.63. Equity return is now at value -163.25, with -64.51 for asset returns.

Based on Green Giant Inc (GGE), the company’s capital structure generated 90.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.57. Total debt to assets is 35.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 80.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Green Giant Inc (GGE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.