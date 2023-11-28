Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.40x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) by analysts is $53.29, which is $8.5 above the current market price. The public float for GLPI is 255.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.03% of that float. On November 28, 2023, the average trading volume of GLPI was 2.36M shares.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI)’s stock price has dropped by -0.11 in relation to previous closing price of 44.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-26 that U.S. equity markets continued their November rally into the Thanksgiving week, while benchmark interest rates held steady around two-month lows as investors weighed easing geopolitical tensions alongside mixed economic data. Gaining for a fourth straight week since dipping into “correction territory” at the end of October, the S&P 500 gained another 1.0% this week, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 advanced 0.9%. Following a nearly 5% surge in the prior week, real estate equities also finished modestly higher this week. The Equity REIT Index advanced another 0.8%, but Mortgage REITs slipped 0.2%.

GLPI’s Market Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) has experienced a -1.37% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.91% drop in the past month, and a -2.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.68% for GLPI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.09% for GLPI’s stock, with a -7.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLPI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for GLPI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GLPI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $51 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GLPI Trading at -2.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.04%, as shares surge +0.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLPI fell by -1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.29. In addition, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc saw -13.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLPI starting from SCHWARTZ BARRY F, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $45.83 back on Aug 17. After this action, SCHWARTZ BARRY F now owns 55,323 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, valued at $68,745 using the latest closing price.

SCHWARTZ BARRY F, the Director of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $47.74 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that SCHWARTZ BARRY F is holding 53,823 shares at $47,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+73.63 for the present operating margin

+79.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc stands at +52.16. The total capital return value is set at 9.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.80. Equity return is now at value 18.94, with 6.51 for asset returns.

Based on Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI), the company’s capital structure generated 168.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.75. Total debt to assets is 58.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 168.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.