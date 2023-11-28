Galera Therapeutics Inc (GRTX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Galera Therapeutics Inc (GRTX) is $0.25, which is $0.1 above the current market price. The public float for GRTX is 40.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.49% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GRTX on November 28, 2023 was 4.64M shares.

GRTX) stock’s latest price update

Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GRTX)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.12 in comparison to its previous close of 0.14, however, the company has experienced a 7.72% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-09-06 that The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GRTX’s Market Performance

GRTX’s stock has risen by 7.72% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -34.92% and a quarterly drop of -29.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.98% for Galera Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.88% for GRTX’s stock, with a -91.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRTX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for GRTX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GRTX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $0.50 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GRTX Trading at -13.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.08%, as shares sank -31.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRTX rose by +5.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1305. In addition, Galera Therapeutics Inc saw -90.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRTX starting from Bachleda Mark, who purchase 11,000 shares at the price of $2.25 back on Mar 16. After this action, Bachleda Mark now owns 11,000 shares of Galera Therapeutics Inc, valued at $24,717 using the latest closing price.

Degnan Chris, the Chief Financial Officer of Galera Therapeutics Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $1.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Degnan Chris is holding 10,000 shares at $19,593 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRTX

The total capital return value is set at -101.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -123.75.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.88.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Galera Therapeutics Inc (GRTX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.