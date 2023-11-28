Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: YMM) is above average at 30.57x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.37.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) is $78.32, which is $3.58 above the current market price. The public float for YMM is 881.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of YMM on November 28, 2023 was 5.10M shares.

YMM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: YMM) has decreased by -4.12 when compared to last closing price of 7.76. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-22 that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (YMM) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

YMM’s Market Performance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) has experienced a 6.13% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.30% rise in the past month, and a 6.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.63% for YMM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.27% for YMM stock, with a simple moving average of 8.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YMM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YMM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for YMM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for YMM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

YMM Trading at 5.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.77%, as shares surge +2.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YMM rose by +6.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.15. In addition, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR saw -7.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YMM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.11 for the present operating margin

+47.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR stands at +6.04. The total capital return value is set at -0.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.21. Equity return is now at value 5.38, with 4.91 for asset returns.

Based on Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.24. Total debt to assets is 0.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.35.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.