FTC Solar Inc (FTCI) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of FTC Solar Inc (FTCI) has seen a 20.17% increase in the past week, with a -47.78% drop in the past month, and a -68.46% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.41% for FTCI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.05% for FTCI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -72.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FTCI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for FTCI is at 1.60. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FTCI is $1.29, which is $0.67 above the current market price. The public float for FTCI is 52.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.77% of that float. The average trading volume for FTCI on November 28, 2023 was 2.33M shares.

FTCI stock's latest price update

FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FTCI)’s stock price has dropped by -2.48 in relation to previous closing price of 0.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 20.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-17 that Ever wonder what signals to look for in the stock market today? Let’s talk about insider buying – a goldmine of clues that could lead you to the next prospect to add to your list of penny stocks to watch.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTCI stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for FTCI by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for FTCI in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $0.65 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FTCI Trading at -42.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.52%, as shares sank -44.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTCI rose by +20.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7427. In addition, FTC Solar Inc saw -76.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTCI starting from SADASIVAM SHAKER, who purchase 59,800 shares at the price of $0.51 back on Nov 17. After this action, SADASIVAM SHAKER now owns 363,927 shares of FTC Solar Inc, valued at $30,498 using the latest closing price.

PRIDDY WILLIAM A, the Director of FTC Solar Inc, purchase 20,000 shares at $0.52 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that PRIDDY WILLIAM A is holding 377,032 shares at $10,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-80.91 for the present operating margin

-22.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for FTC Solar Inc stands at -80.94. The total capital return value is set at -93.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -94.22. Equity return is now at value -76.62, with -41.87 for asset returns.

Based on FTC Solar Inc (FTCI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.78. Total debt to assets is 0.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FTC Solar Inc (FTCI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.