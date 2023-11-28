Fisker Inc (FSR) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, FSR stock has gone down by -24.69%, with a monthly decline of -62.88% and a quarterly plunge of -68.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.66% for Fisker Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -49.40% for FSR stock, with a simple moving average of -68.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FSR is 0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for FSR is $5.45, which is $3.62 above the current price. The public float for FSR is 198.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 43.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FSR on November 28, 2023 was 10.55M shares.

FSR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) has decreased by -17.94 when compared to last closing price of 2.23. Despite this, the company has experienced a -24.69% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons reported 2023-11-27 that Electric-vehicle start-up Fisker saw two chief accounting officers depart as it filed third-quarter earnings and regulatory forms late.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FSR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FSR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FSR Trading at -63.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.02%, as shares sank -61.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSR fell by -24.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.47. In addition, Fisker Inc saw -74.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSR starting from Huhnke Burkhard J., who sale 10,280 shares at the price of $5.93 back on Mar 28. After this action, Huhnke Burkhard J. now owns 25,493 shares of Fisker Inc, valued at $60,960 using the latest closing price.

FIFTHDELTA Ltd, the 10% Owner of Fisker Inc, sale 1,529,026 shares at $6.55 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that FIFTHDELTA Ltd is holding 17,937,500 shares at $10,015,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-155042.40 for the present operating margin

-3411.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fisker Inc stands at -160086.55. The total capital return value is set at -39.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.42. Equity return is now at value -100.85, with -24.73 for asset returns.

Based on Fisker Inc (FSR), the company’s capital structure generated 144.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.15. Total debt to assets is 45.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 143.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fisker Inc (FSR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.