FibroGen Inc (FGEN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.78 compared to its previous closing price of 0.49. However, the company has seen a fall of -22.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-06 that FibroGen, Inc. (FGEN) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Is It Worth Investing in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.48. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for FibroGen Inc (FGEN) by analysts is $0.55, which is $0.11 above the current market price. The public float for FGEN is 91.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.76% of that float. On November 28, 2023, the average trading volume of FGEN was 4.07M shares.

FGEN’s Market Performance

The stock of FibroGen Inc (FGEN) has seen a -22.45% decrease in the past week, with a -17.31% drop in the past month, and a -64.32% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.27% for FGEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.37% for FGEN’s stock, with a -95.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FGEN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FGEN by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for FGEN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $2 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FGEN Trading at -30.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.79%, as shares sank -7.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FGEN fell by -22.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5032. In addition, FibroGen Inc saw -97.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FGEN starting from Henderson Jeffrey William, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $1.03 back on Sep 01. After this action, Henderson Jeffrey William now owns 28,866 shares of FibroGen Inc, valued at $2,060 using the latest closing price.

Henderson Jeffrey William, the Director of FibroGen Inc, sale 2,000 shares at $1.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Henderson Jeffrey William is holding 30,866 shares at $3,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-213.90 for the present operating margin

+85.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for FibroGen Inc stands at -208.66. The total capital return value is set at -133.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -150.31. Equity return is now at value -42790.17, with -55.02 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

To sum up, FibroGen Inc (FGEN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.