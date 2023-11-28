Fastenal Co. (FAST) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ: FAST) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.02 in relation to its previous close of 60.96. However, the company has experienced a 0.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here’s why you should take advantage.

Is It Worth Investing in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ: FAST) Right Now?

Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ: FAST) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 30.78x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Fastenal Co. (FAST) by analysts is $58.90, which is -$2.05 below the current market price. The public float for FAST is 570.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.73% of that float. On November 28, 2023, the average trading volume of FAST was 3.28M shares.

FAST’s Market Performance

FAST’s stock has seen a 0.33% increase for the week, with a 6.48% rise in the past month and a 6.31% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.31% for Fastenal Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.05% for FAST’s stock, with a 9.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FAST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FAST stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for FAST by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FAST in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $59 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FAST Trading at 5.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.79%, as shares surge +5.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAST rose by +0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.89. In addition, Fastenal Co. saw 28.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FAST starting from FLORNESS DANIEL L, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $60.21 back on Nov 14. After this action, FLORNESS DANIEL L now owns 282,929 shares of Fastenal Co., valued at $1,204,128 using the latest closing price.

Lisowski Sheryl Ann, the CAO/CONTROLLER/TREASURER of Fastenal Co., sale 17,296 shares at $60.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Lisowski Sheryl Ann is holding 5,096 shares at $1,037,939 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FAST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.82 for the present operating margin

+43.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fastenal Co. stands at +15.57. The total capital return value is set at 38.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.19. Equity return is now at value 34.23, with 24.59 for asset returns.

Based on Fastenal Co. (FAST), the company’s capital structure generated 25.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.23. Total debt to assets is 17.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.30 and the total asset turnover is 1.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.96.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fastenal Co. (FAST) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.