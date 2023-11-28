Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.58 compared to its previous closing price of 104.57. However, the company has seen a -0.95% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-11-27 that Exxon Mobil has been named as a Top 25 ”Dividend Giant” by ETF Channel, with a whopping $61.27B worth of stock held by ETFs

Is It Worth Investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) is above average at 10.33x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.01.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) is $127.64, which is $23.68 above the current market price. The public float for XOM is 4.00B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of XOM on November 28, 2023 was 19.00M shares.

XOM’s Market Performance

XOM stock saw a decrease of -0.95% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.38% and a quarterly a decrease of -4.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.86% for Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.86% for XOM’s stock, with a -4.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XOM stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for XOM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for XOM in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $140 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XOM Trading at -5.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares sank -1.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XOM fell by -0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.78. In addition, Exxon Mobil Corp. saw -5.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XOM starting from UBBEN JEFFREY W, who purchase 250,000 shares at the price of $105.97 back on Nov 06. After this action, UBBEN JEFFREY W now owns 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil Corp., valued at $26,491,420 using the latest closing price.

Talley Darrin L, the Vice President of Exxon Mobil Corp., sale 1,500 shares at $115.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Talley Darrin L is holding 27,772 shares at $172,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.35 for the present operating margin

+25.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exxon Mobil Corp. stands at +13.92. The total capital return value is set at 27.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.46. Equity return is now at value 21.32, with 11.08 for asset returns.

Based on Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), the company’s capital structure generated 24.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.39. Total debt to assets is 12.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.80 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.