Examining the Volatility of Zillow Group Inc’s (Z) Stock

The stock of Zillow Group Inc (Z) has gone up by 5.14% for the week, with a 8.02% rise in the past month and a -18.60% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.53% for Z. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.85% for Z’s stock, with a -10.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: Z) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for Z is 1.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for Z is $46.76, which is $5.66 above the current price. The public float for Z is 153.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of Z on November 28, 2023 was 2.99M shares.

Z) stock’s latest price update

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: Z)’s stock price has soared by 2.72 in relation to previous closing price of 40.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-22 that The Federal Reserve is about to end its most aggressive campaign to hike interest rates in its history. Higher rates have crushed the housing sector, with existing home sales currently at a 13-year low.

Z Trading at -0.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought Z to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares surge +6.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, Z rose by +5.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.23. In addition, Zillow Group Inc saw 27.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Z starting from Hofmann Jeremy, who sale 7,637 shares at the price of $40.01 back on Nov 24. After this action, Hofmann Jeremy now owns 108,887 shares of Zillow Group Inc, valued at $305,590 using the latest closing price.

Spaulding Dan, the Chief People Officer of Zillow Group Inc, sale 5,032 shares at $39.78 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Spaulding Dan is holding 51,380 shares at $200,177 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for Z

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.81 for the present operating margin

+82.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zillow Group Inc stands at -4.49. The total capital return value is set at -0.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.34. Equity return is now at value -3.44, with -2.35 for asset returns.

Based on Zillow Group Inc (Z), the company’s capital structure generated 41.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.41. Total debt to assets is 28.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zillow Group Inc (Z) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.