Eversource Energy (ES) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES)’s stock price has plunge by -0.37relation to previous closing price of 59.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.91% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that Eversource’s (ES) strategic investment plans and expansion of renewable operations will further improve its performance.

Is It Worth Investing in Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) Right Now?

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ES is at 0.58. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for ES is $64.75, which is $5.71 above the current market price. The public float for ES is 347.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.52% of that float. The average trading volume for ES on November 28, 2023 was 2.82M shares.

ES’s Market Performance

ES stock saw an increase of 0.91% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.01% and a quarterly increase of -9.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.61% for Eversource Energy (ES). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.60% for ES stock, with a simple moving average of -14.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ES stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ES by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for ES in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $65 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ES Trading at 3.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +11.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ES rose by +0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.20. In addition, Eversource Energy saw -29.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ES starting from BUTLER GREGORY B, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $64.25 back on Aug 16. After this action, BUTLER GREGORY B now owns 63,554 shares of Eversource Energy, valued at $963,795 using the latest closing price.

FORRY LINDA DORCENA, the Trustee of Eversource Energy, sale 1,554 shares at $75.03 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that FORRY LINDA DORCENA is holding 8,252 shares at $116,594 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.89 for the present operating margin

+25.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eversource Energy stands at +11.43. The total capital return value is set at 5.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.14. Equity return is now at value 7.53, with 2.16 for asset returns.

Based on Eversource Energy (ES), the company’s capital structure generated 149.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.84. Total debt to assets is 43.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eversource Energy (ES) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.