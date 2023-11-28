Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Royal Caribbean Group’s (RCL) Stock

The stock of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) has gone up by 0.84% for the week, with a 28.41% rise in the past month and a 8.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.99% for RCL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.00% for RCL’s stock, with a 23.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) Right Now?

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.47. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) is $118.01, which is $11.58 above the current market price. The public float for RCL is 234.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RCL on November 28, 2023 was 3.11M shares.

RCL) stock’s latest price update

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL)’s stock price has increased by 1.90 compared to its previous closing price of 104.45. However, the company has seen a 0.84% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-27 that Stocks driving that large-cap index performance include names you’ve become familiar with this year, such as Nvidia Corp. NASDAQ: NVDA, Tesla Inc. NASDAQ: TSLA and Meta Platforms Inc. NASDAQ: META, but also Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. NYSE: RCL and PulteGroup Inc. NYSE: PHM.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for RCL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RCL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $127 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RCL Trading at 16.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +28.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCL rose by +0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.07. In addition, Royal Caribbean Group saw 115.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCL starting from Bayley Michael W, who sale 7,800 shares at the price of $105.00 back on Nov 17. After this action, Bayley Michael W now owns 94,391 shares of Royal Caribbean Group, valued at $819,000 using the latest closing price.

BETHGE LAURA H, the President, Celebrity Cruises of Royal Caribbean Group, sale 3,502 shares at $86.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that BETHGE LAURA H is holding 22,226 shares at $301,172 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.52 for the present operating margin

+7.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Royal Caribbean Group stands at -24.39. The total capital return value is set at -3.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.77. Equity return is now at value 24.11, with 2.78 for asset returns.

Based on Royal Caribbean Group (RCL), the company’s capital structure generated 836.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.32. Total debt to assets is 71.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 760.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.