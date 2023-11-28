EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG)’s stock price has decreased by -0.40 compared to its previous closing price of 123.50. However, the company has seen a -0.81% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-23 that With oil trading below $80, we advise investors to buy stocks like Delek US Holdings (DK), EOG Resources (EOG) and Murphy Oil (MUR) at bargain prices.

Is It Worth Investing in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) Right Now?

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EOG is 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EOG is $148.74, which is $25.74 above the current price. The public float for EOG is 580.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EOG on November 28, 2023 was 2.84M shares.

EOG’s Market Performance

EOG’s stock has seen a -0.81% decrease for the week, with a -3.86% drop in the past month and a -3.47% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.26% for EOG Resources, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.01% for EOG stock, with a simple moving average of 1.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EOG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EOG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EOG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $135 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EOG Trading at -2.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares sank -2.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EOG fell by -0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.10. In addition, EOG Resources, Inc. saw -4.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EOG starting from Helms Lloyd W Jr, who sale 4,551 shares at the price of $130.76 back on Aug 15. After this action, Helms Lloyd W Jr now owns 145,259 shares of EOG Resources, Inc., valued at $595,089 using the latest closing price.

Leitzell Jeffrey R., the EVP Exploration and Production of EOG Resources, Inc., sale 2,031 shares at $117.26 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that Leitzell Jeffrey R. is holding 37,607 shares at $238,157 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.45 for the present operating margin

+54.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for EOG Resources, Inc. stands at +26.20. The total capital return value is set at 47.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.24. Equity return is now at value 30.55, with 18.74 for asset returns.

Based on EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG), the company’s capital structure generated 24.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.38. Total debt to assets is 14.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.