Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) has seen a -1.43% decrease in the past week, with a -0.69% drop in the past month, and a -10.32% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.49% for EMR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.37% for EMR’s stock, with a -1.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) is $106.75, which is $18.76 above the current market price. The public float for EMR is 567.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EMR on November 28, 2023 was 3.01M shares.

EMR) stock’s latest price update

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.59 in relation to its previous close of 88.51. However, the company has experienced a -1.43% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-27 that “There is only one-criterion to be included among the Dividend Kings: a publicly-traded company must increase its total fiscal-year dividend-payout for a minimum of 50 consecutive years.” – Dogs of the Dow. The 49 Dividend Kings screened as of November 22 represented eight of eleven Morningstar Sectors. Broker targeted-top-ten net-gains ranged 18.52%-38.49% topped by Northwest Natural and Gorman-Rupp. By yield, Altria tops all. Top-ten Kingly December yields reported for NFG, ABBV, FRT, BKH, NWN, UVV, CDUAF, MMM, LEG, & MO averaged 5.86%.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMR stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for EMR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EMR in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $120 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EMR Trading at -4.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.89%, as shares sank -0.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMR fell by -1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.32. In addition, Emerson Electric Co. saw -8.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMR starting from Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $88.20 back on Nov 17. After this action, Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca now owns 148,542 shares of Emerson Electric Co., valued at $881,963 using the latest closing price.

McKelvey James Morgan Jr., the Director of Emerson Electric Co., purchase 8,000 shares at $85.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that McKelvey James Morgan Jr. is holding 11,419 shares at $684,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.91 for the present operating margin

+45.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Emerson Electric Co. stands at +14.15. The total capital return value is set at 8.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.00. Equity return is now at value 13.82, with 5.47 for asset returns.

Based on Emerson Electric Co. (EMR), the company’s capital structure generated 42.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.61. Total debt to assets is 20.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.