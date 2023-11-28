Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.11 in relation to its previous close of 2.07. However, the company has experienced a -5.48% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Haywood Miller – Interim Chief Executive Officer Paul Williams – Senior Vice President and Head, Product Business Rich Lindahl – Executive Vice President and CFO Conference Call Participants Nick Lorusso – TD Cowen Frank DiLorenzo – Singular Research Operator Good afternoon, everyone. I am the operator for today’s call.

Is It Worth Investing in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EBS is 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EBS is $6.00, which is $4.01 above the current price. The public float for EBS is 49.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EBS on November 28, 2023 was 1.92M shares.

EBS’s Market Performance

The stock of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) has seen a -5.48% decrease in the past week, with a -0.75% drop in the past month, and a -51.23% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.69% for EBS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.54% for EBS stock, with a simple moving average of -71.80% for the last 200 days.

EBS Trading at -22.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.73%, as shares sank -1.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBS fell by -5.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.12. In addition, Emergent Biosolutions Inc saw -83.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBS starting from Zoon Kathryn C, who sale 1,830 shares at the price of $8.35 back on Jun 02. After this action, Zoon Kathryn C now owns 49,971 shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc, valued at $15,280 using the latest closing price.

Zoon Kathryn C, the Director of Emergent Biosolutions Inc, sale 1,700 shares at $8.38 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Zoon Kathryn C is holding 51,801 shares at $14,246 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBS

Equity return is now at value -49.24, with -24.74 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.