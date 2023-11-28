Edison International (EIX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is 20.65x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EIX is 0.87. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Edison International (EIX) is $73.27, which is $7.0 above the current market price. The public float for EIX is 383.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.43% of that float. On November 28, 2023, EIX’s average trading volume was 2.00M shares.

Edison International (NYSE: EIX)’s stock price has soared by 0.64 in relation to previous closing price of 65.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-13 that Investing in long-term stocks as a 30-year-old is a tricky proposition. On the one hand, you’ve likely got something close enough to a disposable income that you can afford to sock away extra cash into retirement accounts or a taxable brokerage.

EIX’s Market Performance

EIX’s stock has risen by 0.52% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.05% and a quarterly drop of -4.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.88% for Edison International. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.17% for EIX’s stock, with a -3.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EIX stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for EIX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EIX in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $68 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EIX Trading at 2.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares surge +6.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EIX rose by +0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.45. In addition, Edison International saw 4.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EIX starting from Choi Caroline, who sale 11,222 shares at the price of $71.64 back on Sep 15. After this action, Choi Caroline now owns 20,881 shares of Edison International, valued at $803,967 using the latest closing price.

Murphy J Andrew, the SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT of Edison International, sale 22,471 shares at $72.03 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Murphy J Andrew is holding 12,989 shares at $1,618,645 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.52 for the present operating margin

+20.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edison International stands at +4.16. The total capital return value is set at 5.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.69. Equity return is now at value 8.62, with 1.71 for asset returns.

Based on Edison International (EIX), the company’s capital structure generated 211.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.94. Total debt to assets is 42.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Edison International (EIX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.