E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 5 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price predicted for E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) by analysts is $3.70, which is $0.29 above the current market price. The public float for ETWO is 239.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.88% of that float. On November 28, 2023, the average trading volume of ETWO was 2.59M shares.

ETWO) stock’s latest price update

E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE: ETWO)’s stock price has decreased by -0.58 compared to its previous closing price of 3.43. However, the company has seen a -1.16% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-20 that E2open rebounded more than 20% this week as Paul Singer’s Elliott Investment Management more than doubled its stake in the supply chain software company. Singer is reportedly considering a bid to take the company private.

ETWO’s Market Performance

E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) has seen a -1.16% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 14.43% gain in the past month and a -28.21% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.37% for ETWO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.18% for ETWO stock, with a simple moving average of -30.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETWO stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for ETWO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ETWO in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $4 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ETWO Trading at -5.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +17.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETWO fell by -1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.24. In addition, E2open Parent Holdings Inc saw -41.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETWO starting from Farlekas Michael, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $4.12 back on Oct 05. After this action, Farlekas Michael now owns 201,474 shares of E2open Parent Holdings Inc, valued at $53,518 using the latest closing price.

Farlekas Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of E2open Parent Holdings Inc, sale 13,000 shares at $4.83 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Farlekas Michael is holding 214,474 shares at $62,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.44 for the present operating margin

+37.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for E2open Parent Holdings Inc stands at -99.46. The total capital return value is set at -0.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.99. Equity return is now at value -25.58, with -14.38 for asset returns.

Based on E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO), the company’s capital structure generated 43.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.16. Total debt to assets is 24.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

To sum up, E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.