Dropbox Inc (DBX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) has dropped by -0.63 compared to previous close of 28.53. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-27 that As someone who works remotely and creates a significant amount of content using Google Drive, I’m reminded daily about the importance of the cloud, cloud storage, and cloud storage stocks. After my first sentence, you would think that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL, NASDAQ: GOOG ) would be at the top of any list I assemble regarding the best cloud storage stocks to buy.

Is It Worth Investing in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) Right Now?

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DBX is at 0.87. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for DBX is $30.08, which is $1.73 above the current market price. The public float for DBX is 254.58M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.18% of that float. The average trading volume for DBX on November 28, 2023 was 2.65M shares.

DBX’s Market Performance

DBX’s stock has seen a 4.46% increase for the week, with a 7.51% rise in the past month and a 2.53% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.56% for Dropbox Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.89% for DBX’s stock, with a 14.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DBX Trading at 4.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +9.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBX rose by +4.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.89. In addition, Dropbox Inc saw 26.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBX starting from Volkmer Bart, who sale 7,088 shares at the price of $26.55 back on Nov 16. After this action, Volkmer Bart now owns 274,678 shares of Dropbox Inc, valued at $188,184 using the latest closing price.

Regan Timothy, the Chief Financial Officer of Dropbox Inc, sale 3,000 shares at $27.61 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Regan Timothy is holding 459,761 shares at $82,838 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.33 for the present operating margin

+80.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dropbox Inc stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 17.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dropbox Inc (DBX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.