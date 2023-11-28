DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.82x. and a 36-month beta value of -0.20.

The public float for DHT is 135.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.33% of that float. On November 28, 2023, the average trading volume of DHT was 2.73M shares.

DHT) stock’s latest price update

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT)’s stock price has dropped by -0.10 in relation to previous closing price of 10.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-09 that Energy stocks have had an inconsistent year in terms of performance, as last year’s immense oil market volatility has largely faded in 2023. The iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA: IXC ) has only risen a tepid 2.2% year-to-date (YTD).

DHT’s Market Performance

DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) has seen a -0.20% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.12% decline in the past month and a 7.26% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.08% for DHT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.44% for DHT’s stock, with a 4.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for DHT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DHT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $11 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DHT Trading at -1.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares sank -8.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHT fell by -0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.51. In addition, DHT Holdings Inc saw 14.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DHT

Equity return is now at value 18.49, with 12.69 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.