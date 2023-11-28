Datadog Inc (DDOG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.16.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Datadog Inc (DDOG) is $115.63, which is $3.71 above the current market price. The public float for DDOG is 269.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DDOG on November 28, 2023 was 4.20M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DDOG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) has decreased by -0.84 when compared to last closing price of 112.87.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-23 that As we end the year and look ahead to 2024, it’s instructive to consider which growth stocks are likely to outperform moving forward. Third-quarter earnings season provided some clues as several technology companies issued impressive results and gave bullish outlooks for the coming year.

DDOG’s Market Performance

Datadog Inc (DDOG) has experienced a 2.17% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 38.65% rise in the past month, and a 20.94% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.71% for DDOG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.17% for DDOG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 26.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDOG stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for DDOG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DDOG in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $108 based on the research report published on November 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DDOG Trading at 20.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +37.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDOG rose by +2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.54. In addition, Datadog Inc saw 52.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDOG starting from Pomel Olivier, who sale 85,637 shares at the price of $110.32 back on Nov 15. After this action, Pomel Olivier now owns 317,784 shares of Datadog Inc, valued at $9,447,791 using the latest closing price.

OBSTLER DAVID M, the Chief Financial Officer of Datadog Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $108.37 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that OBSTLER DAVID M is holding 260,617 shares at $1,083,678 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.50 for the present operating margin

+79.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datadog Inc stands at -2.99. The total capital return value is set at -2.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.47. Equity return is now at value -2.23, with -1.09 for asset returns.

Based on Datadog Inc (DDOG), the company’s capital structure generated 59.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.26. Total debt to assets is 27.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Datadog Inc (DDOG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.