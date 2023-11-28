Curis Inc’s (CRIS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, CRIS stock has gone up by 48.30%, with a monthly gain of 169.14% and a quarterly plunge of -8.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.83% for Curis Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 82.34% for CRIS’s stock, with a -11.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Curis Inc (NASDAQ: CRIS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 3.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Curis Inc (CRIS) by analysts is $28.00, which is $17.1 above the current market price. The public float for CRIS is 5.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.53% of that float. On November 28, 2023, the average trading volume of CRIS was 62.13K shares.

CRIS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Curis Inc (NASDAQ: CRIS) has jumped by 29.15 compared to previous close of 8.44. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 48.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-11-17 that Shares of Curis Inc. CRIS, +4.23% gained nearly 6% premarket on Friday after Truist Securities analysts initiated coverage of the cancer-focused biotech company with a buy rating.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRIS stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for CRIS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRIS in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $26 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRIS Trading at 78.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.40%, as shares surge +176.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRIS rose by +48.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.33. In addition, Curis Inc saw -0.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-521.75 for the present operating margin

+83.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Curis Inc stands at -557.69. The total capital return value is set at -42.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.76. Equity return is now at value -110.22, with -44.20 for asset returns.

Based on Curis Inc (CRIS), the company’s capital structure generated 114.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.44. Total debt to assets is 48.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, Curis Inc (CRIS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.