Corteva Inc (CTVA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.01 compared to its previous closing price of 46.67. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-20 that Investors interested in Agriculture – Operations stocks are likely familiar with Dole (DOLE) and Corteva, Inc. (CTVA). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

Is It Worth Investing in Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is above average at 35.15x. The 36-month beta value for CTVA is also noteworthy at 0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CTVA is $58.91, which is $13.18 above than the current price. The public float for CTVA is 703.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.14% of that float. The average trading volume of CTVA on November 28, 2023 was 3.91M shares.

CTVA’s Market Performance

CTVA stock saw a decrease of -3.36% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.12% and a quarterly a decrease of -10.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.75% for Corteva Inc (CTVA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.36% for CTVA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -17.06% for the last 200 days.

CTVA Trading at -7.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares sank -4.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTVA fell by -3.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.22. In addition, Corteva Inc saw -22.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTVA starting from GLENN TIMOTHY P, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $45.99 back on Nov 14. After this action, GLENN TIMOTHY P now owns 163,121 shares of Corteva Inc, valued at $183,944 using the latest closing price.

King Robert D., the EVP, Crop Protection Business of Corteva Inc, purchase 640 shares at $46.77 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that King Robert D. is holding 59,701 shares at $29,933 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.84 for the present operating margin

+35.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corteva Inc stands at +6.90. The total capital return value is set at 6.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.48. Equity return is now at value 4.47, with 2.67 for asset returns.

Based on Corteva Inc (CTVA), the company’s capital structure generated 6.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.49. Total debt to assets is 4.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In summary, Corteva Inc (CTVA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.