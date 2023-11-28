Cool Company Ltd (CLCO) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, CLCO stock has gone down by -6.85%, with a monthly decline of -4.06% and a quarterly plunge of -10.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.97% for Cool Company Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.30% for CLCO’s stock, with a -4.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cool Company Ltd (NYSE: CLCO) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CLCO is $17.84, which is $5.3 above than the current price. The public float for CLCO is 22.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.08% of that float. The average trading volume of CLCO on November 28, 2023 was 98.24K shares.

CLCO) stock’s latest price update

Cool Company Ltd (NYSE: CLCO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.78 in relation to its previous close of 13.43. However, the company has experienced a -6.85% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-28 that Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 28, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Richard Tyrrell – Chief Executive Officer John Boots – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Frode Morkedal – Clarksons Securities Liam Burke – B.

CLCO Trading at -6.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares sank -4.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLCO fell by -7.81%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.48. In addition, Cool Company Ltd saw -3.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In summary, Cool Company Ltd (CLCO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.