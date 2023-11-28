CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for COMM is 2.03.

The public float for COMM is 204.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COMM on November 28, 2023 was 3.25M shares.

COMM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) has decreased by -6.52 when compared to last closing price of 1.84.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-11-16 that CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s stock COMM, +11.26% was up 6% in premarket trading on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded the telecommunications equipment company to market perform from underperform on its view that its risk-reward has come into balance.

COMM’s Market Performance

CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) has experienced a -9.47% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -32.02% drop in the past month, and a -47.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.04% for COMM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.49% for COMM’s stock, with a -61.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

COMM Trading at -27.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.41%, as shares sank -28.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COMM fell by -9.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6270. In addition, CommScope Holding Company Inc saw -76.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COMM starting from Watts Claudius E. IV, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.74 back on Nov 21. After this action, Watts Claudius E. IV now owns 816,030 shares of CommScope Holding Company Inc, valued at $34,768 using the latest closing price.

Yates Timothy T, the Director of CommScope Holding Company Inc, purchase 60,000 shares at $1.86 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Yates Timothy T is holding 225,751 shares at $111,318 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COMM

Equity return is now at value -1838.38, with -17.83 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.