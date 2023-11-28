Clearmind Medicine Inc (CMND) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Clearmind Medicine Inc (CMND) has gone down by -22.79% for the week, with a -24.02% drop in the past month and a -74.91% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.44% for CMND. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.84% for CMND’s stock, with a -88.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: CMND) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CMND is also noteworthy at -1.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CMND is 12.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.49% of that float. The average trading volume of CMND on November 28, 2023 was 2.14M shares.

CMND) stock’s latest price update

Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: CMND)’s stock price has gone decline by -16.21 in comparison to its previous close of 0.12, however, the company has experienced a -22.79% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-05 that Tel Aviv, Israel / Vancouver, Canada, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clearmind Medicine Inc. (Nasdaq, CSE: CMND), (FSE: CWY) (“Clearmind” or the “company”), a biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems, today announced that Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, CEO of Clearmind Medicine, will be participating in the 8th Annual Dawson James Conference on Thursday, October 12th, 2023, at the Wyndam Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place, in Jupiter Florida.

CMND Trading at -33.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.03%, as shares sank -24.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMND fell by -22.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1301. In addition, Clearmind Medicine Inc saw -96.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CMND

The total capital return value is set at -510.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -571.69. Equity return is now at value -390.19, with -225.51 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In summary, Clearmind Medicine Inc (CMND) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.