Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CLSK is 3.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CLSK is $9.97, which is $4.39 above the current price. The public float for CLSK is 145.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLSK on November 28, 2023 was 13.43M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CLSK) stock’s latest price update

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) has seen a decline in its stock price by 0.00 in relation to its previous close of 5.58. However, the company has experienced a 41.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that CleanSpark (CLSK) concluded the recent trading session at $5.58, signifying no movement from its prior day’s close.

CLSK’s Market Performance

Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) has seen a 41.62% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 27.98% gain in the past month and a 23.45% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.66% for CLSK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 31.74% for CLSK stock, with a simple moving average of 33.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLSK stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for CLSK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CLSK in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $5.30 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CLSK Trading at 37.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.43%, as shares surge +34.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLSK rose by +41.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.31. In addition, Cleanspark Inc saw 173.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLSK starting from Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony, who purchase 19,400 shares at the price of $1.78 back on Dec 16. After this action, Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony now owns 147,157 shares of Cleanspark Inc, valued at $34,532 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.60 for the present operating margin

+0.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cleanspark Inc stands at -30.48. The total capital return value is set at -4.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.05. Equity return is now at value -21.20, with -19.54 for asset returns.

Based on Cleanspark Inc (CLSK), the company’s capital structure generated 5.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.21. Total debt to assets is 4.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 99.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.