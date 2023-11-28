ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT)’s stock price has plunge by -2.45relation to previous closing price of 2.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.49% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-23 that ChargePoint Holdings Inc shares will likely see little ‘juice’ when the electric vehicle (EV) charging network developer and operator reports its third quarter fiscal 2024 financial results after the close on December 6. That’s because ChargePoint already warned investors on November 17 that it expects to report 3Q revenue in the range of $108 million to $113 million, down from previous estimates of $150 million to $165 million, and short of the $157 million Wall Street consensus forecast at the time.

Is It Worth Investing in ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CHPT is also noteworthy at 1.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CHPT is $6.18, which is $4.19 above than the current price. The public float for CHPT is 282.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.62% of that float. The average trading volume of CHPT on November 28, 2023 was 17.88M shares.

CHPT’s Market Performance

The stock of ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) has seen a -1.49% decrease in the past week, with a -20.08% drop in the past month, and a -71.28% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.18% for CHPT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.92% for CHPT’s stock, with a -73.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CHPT Trading at -43.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.64%, as shares sank -20.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHPT fell by -1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.59. In addition, ChargePoint Holdings Inc saw -79.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHPT starting from JACKSON REX S, who sale 16,799 shares at the price of $5.03 back on Sep 21. After this action, JACKSON REX S now owns 1,973,546 shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc, valued at $84,533 using the latest closing price.

Hughes Michael D, the of ChargePoint Holdings Inc, sale 13,729 shares at $5.03 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Hughes Michael D is holding 869,942 shares at $69,079 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-73.02 for the present operating margin

+15.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for ChargePoint Holdings Inc stands at -73.73. The total capital return value is set at -54.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.48. Equity return is now at value -110.10, with -34.73 for asset returns.

Based on ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT), the company’s capital structure generated 89.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.16. Total debt to assets is 28.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.

Conclusion

In summary, ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.