Carlyle Group Inc (CG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CG is 1.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CG is $38.50, which is $3.92 above the current price. The public float for CG is 191.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CG on November 28, 2023 was 2.19M shares.

CG) stock’s latest price update

Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG)’s stock price has soared by 5.38 in relation to previous closing price of 32.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-11-24 that During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

CG’s Market Performance

Carlyle Group Inc (CG) has experienced a 8.48% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 25.31% rise in the past month, and a 9.52% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.44% for CG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.72% for CG’s stock, with a 11.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CG Trading at 15.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +23.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CG rose by +7.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.74. In addition, Carlyle Group Inc saw 15.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CG starting from CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C., who purchase 1,269,537 shares at the price of $8.52 back on Sep 12. After this action, CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. now owns 4,785,628 shares of Carlyle Group Inc, valued at $10,816,455 using the latest closing price.

CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C., the 10% Owner of Carlyle Group Inc, purchase 3,012,049 shares at $8.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. is holding 3,012,049 shares at $25,000,007 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.89 for the present operating margin

+77.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carlyle Group Inc stands at +25.65. The total capital return value is set at 11.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.68. Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Carlyle Group Inc (CG), the company’s capital structure generated 139.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.25. Total debt to assets is 40.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Carlyle Group Inc (CG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.