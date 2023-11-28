Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE: CNQ) is above average at 13.41x. The 36-month beta value for CNQ is also noteworthy at 1.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CNQ is $72.63, which is $8.67 above than the current price. The public float for CNQ is 1.06B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.78% of that float. The average trading volume of CNQ on November 28, 2023 was 3.11M shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE: CNQ)’s stock price has decreased by -2.13 compared to its previous closing price of 65.32. However, the company has seen a -3.98% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-16 that The hydrocarbon industry has slowed amid concerns about the climate crisis and the transition to electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles. Still, oil stocks continue to generate massive free cash flow and commodity prices continue to surge in volatile swings.

CNQ’s Market Performance

CNQ’s stock has fallen by -3.98% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.34% and a quarterly rise of 2.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.38% for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.77% for CNQ’s stock, with a 7.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNQ Trading at -1.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNQ fell by -3.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.11. In addition, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. saw 15.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.90 for the present operating margin

+37.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. stands at +25.86. The total capital return value is set at 28.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.33. Equity return is now at value 18.53, with 9.37 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ), the company’s capital structure generated 34.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.38. Total debt to assets is 17.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In summary, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.