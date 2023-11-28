Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd ADR (CANF) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd ADR (CANF) by analysts is $12.00, which is $9.62 above the current market price. The public float for CANF is 4.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.45% of that float. On November 28, 2023, the average trading volume of CANF was 81.22K shares.

CANF) stock’s latest price update

Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd ADR (AMEX: CANF)’s stock price has soared by 16.67 in relation to previous closing price of 2.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 20.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-22 that Can-Fite (CANF) stock up 7% as the liver cancer patient achieves a complete response and overall survival of 6.9 years upon continued treatment with namodenoson in a phase II study.

CANF’s Market Performance

Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd ADR (CANF) has seen a 20.20% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 25.26% gain in the past month and a -11.85% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.61% for CANF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.47% for CANF’s stock, with a -5.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CANF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CANF stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for CANF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CANF in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $7 based on the research report published on August 11, 2017 of the previous year 2017.

CANF Trading at 6.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CANF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.17%, as shares surge +23.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CANF rose by +20.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.07. In addition, Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd ADR saw -61.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CANF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1246.42 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd ADR stands at -1255.93. The total capital return value is set at -110.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -112.41. Equity return is now at value -116.20, with -75.58 for asset returns.

Based on Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd ADR (CANF), the company’s capital structure generated 1.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.37. Total debt to assets is 0.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd ADR (CANF) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.