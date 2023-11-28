C3.ai Inc’s (AI) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, AI stock has gone down by -1.02%, with a monthly gain of 14.62% and a quarterly plunge of -0.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.92% for C3.ai Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.94% for AI stock, with a simple moving average of 1.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in C3.ai Inc (NYSE: AI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AI is also noteworthy at 1.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AI is $27.25, which is -$1.76 below than the current price. The public float for AI is 101.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 35.90% of that float. The average trading volume of AI on November 28, 2023 was 8.01M shares.

AI) stock’s latest price update

C3.ai Inc (NYSE: AI)’s stock price has plunge by 0.42relation to previous closing price of 28.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.02% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that The latest trading day saw C3.ai, Inc. (AI) settling at $29.01, representing a +0.42% change from its previous close.

Analysts’ Opinion of AI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AI stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for AI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AI in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $40 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AI Trading at 11.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.88%, as shares surge +16.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AI fell by -1.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.59. In addition, C3.ai Inc saw 159.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AI starting from LEVIN RICHARD C, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $42.00 back on Jul 31. After this action, LEVIN RICHARD C now owns 161,664 shares of C3.ai Inc, valued at $504,000 using the latest closing price.

LEVIN RICHARD C, the Director of C3.ai Inc, sale 12,000 shares at $42.02 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that LEVIN RICHARD C is holding 173,664 shares at $504,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-108.88 for the present operating margin

+67.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for C3.ai Inc stands at -100.77. The total capital return value is set at -29.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.11. Equity return is now at value -27.34, with -23.47 for asset returns.

Based on C3.ai Inc (AI), the company’s capital structure generated 4.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.09. Total debt to assets is 3.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.49.

Conclusion

In summary, C3.ai Inc (AI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.