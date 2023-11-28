BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BBIO is 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BBIO is $45.90, which is $16.94 above the current price. The public float for BBIO is 124.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBIO on November 28, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BBIO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO) has dropped by -2.79 compared to previous close of 29.79. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-09 that PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases and cancers, announced today that additional Phase 3 data on clinical outcomes from ATTRibute-CM, its study of acoramidis in ATTR-CM will be presented at the AHA Scientific Sessions 2023, taking place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on November 11 – 13, 2023. As previously announced, a highly statistically significant result was observed on the primary endpoint of ATTRibute-CM with a Win Ratio of 1.8 (p

BBIO’s Market Performance

BBIO’s stock has fallen by -0.96% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 18.49% and a quarterly drop of -5.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.90% for BridgeBio Pharma Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.36% for BBIO’s stock, with a 35.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBIO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BBIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BBIO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $42 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BBIO Trading at 7.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares surge +12.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBIO fell by -1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +152.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.46. In addition, BridgeBio Pharma Inc saw 280.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBIO starting from Kumar Neil, who sale 51,552 shares at the price of $29.10 back on Nov 17. After this action, Kumar Neil now owns 4,813,197 shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc, valued at $1,500,038 using the latest closing price.

STEPHENSON BRIAN C, the Secretary, Treasurer & CFO of BridgeBio Pharma Inc, sale 22,685 shares at $29.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that STEPHENSON BRIAN C is holding 36,710 shares at $660,059 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-603.28 for the present operating margin

+89.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for BridgeBio Pharma Inc stands at -619.70. The total capital return value is set at -69.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 674.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.