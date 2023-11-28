BorgWarner Inc (BWA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for BorgWarner Inc (NYSE: BWA) is above average at 11.05x. The 36-month beta value for BWA is also noteworthy at 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BWA is $45.06, which is $10.85 above than the current price. The public float for BWA is 233.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.33% of that float. The average trading volume of BWA on November 28, 2023 was 2.16M shares.

The stock price of BorgWarner Inc (NYSE: BWA) has plunged by -0.38 when compared to previous closing price of 34.34, but the company has seen a -0.61% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that BWA’s revenue has grown at an impressive CAGR of 9%, driven by a business model transition toward EV products. The company has acquired and developed the expertise required to be a market-leading player in the EV supply chain, deeply ingraining itself in automakers’ production. The expectation is for BWA’s growth to improve, driven by increased EV production and further market penetration of its products.

BWA’s Market Performance

BorgWarner Inc (BWA) has experienced a -0.61% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.59% drop in the past month, and a -15.28% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.78% for BWA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.45% for BWA’s stock, with a -16.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BWA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BWA stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for BWA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BWA in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $41 based on the research report published on November 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BWA Trading at -8.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares sank -6.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWA fell by -0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.93. In addition, BorgWarner Inc saw -3.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BWA starting from Demmerle Stefan, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $47.61 back on Jun 14. After this action, Demmerle Stefan now owns 177,614 shares of BorgWarner Inc, valued at $238,050 using the latest closing price.

Fadool Joseph F., the Vice President of BorgWarner Inc, sale 210 shares at $46.70 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Fadool Joseph F. is holding 0 shares at $9,818 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BWA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.30 for the present operating margin

+19.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for BorgWarner Inc stands at +5.97. The total capital return value is set at 12.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.24. Equity return is now at value 12.17, with 5.06 for asset returns.

Based on BorgWarner Inc (BWA), the company’s capital structure generated 61.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.04. Total debt to assets is 26.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In summary, BorgWarner Inc (BWA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.