Blue Water Biotech Inc (BWV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Blue Water Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: BWV)’s stock price has dropped by -23.61 in relation to previous closing price of 0.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -25.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-06-15 that Blue Water (BWV) soars 62% after declaring its deal to purchase six FDA-approved products for $8.5 million. The agreement will help expand the company’s portfolio into cardiology and pain management.

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Water Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: BWV) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 3.89. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Blue Water Biotech Inc (BWV) by analysts is $9.00, which is $8.75 above the current market price. The public float for BWV is 13.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.44% of that float. On November 28, 2023, the average trading volume of BWV was 98.42K shares.

BWV’s Market Performance

BWV stock saw a decrease of -25.66% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -27.59% and a quarterly a decrease of -71.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.81% for Blue Water Biotech Inc (BWV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.02% for BWV’s stock, with a -71.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BWV Trading at -40.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.53%, as shares sank -23.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWV fell by -25.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3414. In addition, Blue Water Biotech Inc saw -77.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BWV

The total capital return value is set at -113.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -112.61. Equity return is now at value -101.63, with -62.98 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.69.

Conclusion

To sum up, Blue Water Biotech Inc (BWV) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.