Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) has gone up by 74.39% for the week, with a 186.00% rise in the past month and a 152.35% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.77% for BTOG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 97.92% for BTOG’s stock, with a 15.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BTOG is at 1.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BTOG is 2.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.15% of that float. The average trading volume for BTOG on November 28, 2023 was 52.64K shares.

BTOG) stock’s latest price update

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG)’s stock price has gone rise by 17.86 in comparison to its previous close of 3.64, however, the company has experienced a 74.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2022-06-06 that Here’s what you need to know about trading penny stocks on June 6th, 2022 The post What to Know About Buying Penny Stocks on June 6th appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

BTOG Trading at 142.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.47%, as shares surge +187.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +180.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTOG rose by +74.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.31. In addition, Bit Origin Ltd saw -18.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-172.83 for the present operating margin

-72.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bit Origin Ltd stands at -450.66. The total capital return value is set at -46.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -124.29.

Based on Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG), the company’s capital structure generated 20.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.83. Total debt to assets is 15.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.