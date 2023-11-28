BiomX Inc (PHGE) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PHGE is 1.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PHGE is $5.50, which is $4.97 above the current price. The public float for PHGE is 29.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PHGE on November 28, 2023 was 57.79K shares.

BiomX Inc (AMEX: PHGE)’s stock price has gone decline by -14.20 in comparison to its previous close of 0.61, however, the company has experienced a 28.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-23 that BiomX announced positive results from Part 1 of its Phase 1b/2a study for its novel phage cocktail, BX004, treating chronic pulmonary infections caused by P. aeruginosa bacteria in Cystic Fibrosis. Part 1 study was small (N=9), double-blind, BX004 therapeutic showed notable reductions in bacterial burden in cystic fibrosis. Published compassionate use of Phage treatment at Yale in CF is also encouraging. The larger Part 2 Phase 2a of this clinical study has been completed and results will be released any day.

PHGE’s Market Performance

BiomX Inc (PHGE) has experienced a 28.24% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 94.67% rise in the past month, and a 33.15% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.24% for PHGE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 43.03% for PHGE’s stock, with a 50.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHGE stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for PHGE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHGE in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $25 based on the research report published on April 15, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

PHGE Trading at 50.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.05%, as shares surge +91.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHGE rose by +28.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3802. In addition, BiomX Inc saw 181.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHGE starting from Oron Assaf, who purchase 3,192 shares at the price of $0.27 back on May 22. After this action, Oron Assaf now owns 10,914 shares of BiomX Inc, valued at $872 using the latest closing price.

Oron Assaf, the Chief Business Officer of BiomX Inc, purchase 6,521 shares at $0.28 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Oron Assaf is holding 7,722 shares at $1,832 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHGE

The total capital return value is set at -53.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.44. Equity return is now at value -153.05, with -62.54 for asset returns.

Based on BiomX Inc (PHGE), the company’s capital structure generated 92.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.92. Total debt to assets is 26.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.62.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BiomX Inc (PHGE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.