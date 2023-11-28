Beyond Inc (BYON) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Beyond Inc (NYSE: BYON)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.79 in comparison to its previous close of 16.38, however, the company has experienced a 5.86% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PYMNTS reported 2023-11-19 that JAT Capital isn’t done with Bed Bath & Beyond after demanding the removal of its CEO. In what a Friday (Nov.

Is It Worth Investing in Beyond Inc (NYSE: BYON) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 3.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Beyond Inc (BYON) by analysts is $22.50, which is $5.17 above the current market price. The public float for BYON is 44.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.33% of that float. On November 28, 2023, the average trading volume of BYON was 2.40M shares.

BYON’s Market Performance

BYON’s stock has seen a 5.86% increase for the week, with a 24.40% rise in the past month and a -34.79% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.84% for Beyond Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.77% for BYON’s stock, with a -19.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BYON Trading at 7.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares surge +10.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYON rose by +5.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.16. In addition, Beyond Inc saw -10.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYON starting from LEMONIS MARCUS, who purchase 5,940 shares at the price of $16.80 back on Nov 14. After this action, LEMONIS MARCUS now owns 166,248 shares of Beyond Inc, valued at $99,792 using the latest closing price.

LEMONIS MARCUS, the Director of Beyond Inc, purchase 6,560 shares at $15.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that LEMONIS MARCUS is holding 160,308 shares at $99,843 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.40 for the present operating margin

+22.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beyond Inc stands at -1.83. The total capital return value is set at 3.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.78. Equity return is now at value -27.43, with -18.99 for asset returns.

Based on Beyond Inc (BYON), the company’s capital structure generated 7.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.65. Total debt to assets is 5.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 99.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, Beyond Inc (BYON) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.