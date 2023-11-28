Avalo Therapeutics Inc’s (AVTX) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Avalo Therapeutics Inc (AVTX) has seen a 1.44% increase in the past week, with a -12.72% drop in the past month, and a -8.52% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.53% for AVTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.64% for AVTX’s stock, with a -93.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AVTX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AVTX is also noteworthy at 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AVTX is $0.75, which is $0.66 above than the current price. The public float for AVTX is 192.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.70% of that float. The average trading volume of AVTX on November 28, 2023 was 74.83M shares.

AVTX) stock’s latest price update

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AVTX)’s stock price has increased by 3.75 compared to its previous closing price of 0.09. However, the company has seen a 1.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that VVI, AVTX, RYI, TM and HIBB have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on November 27, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVTX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AVTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AVTX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $6 based on the research report published on September 24, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

AVTX Trading at -23.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.36%, as shares sank -8.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVTX rose by +1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0963. In addition, Avalo Therapeutics Inc saw -98.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVTX starting from ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, who sale 937,404 shares at the price of $0.52 back on Jun 27. After this action, ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC now owns 731,458 shares of Avalo Therapeutics Inc, valued at $486,888 using the latest closing price.

ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, the 10% Owner of Avalo Therapeutics Inc, sale 2,746,138 shares at $0.61 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC is holding 1,668,862 shares at $1,682,010 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-207.41 for the present operating margin

+80.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avalo Therapeutics Inc stands at -230.78. The total capital return value is set at -102.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -125.83. Equity return is now at value -524.01, with -100.85 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In summary, Avalo Therapeutics Inc (AVTX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.