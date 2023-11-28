Assessing the Risk and Potential of Daqo New Energy Corp ADR’s (DQ) Stock

The stock of Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ) has seen a -13.48% decrease in the past week, with a 0.73% gain in the past month, and a -36.66% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.57% for DQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.15% for DQ stock, with a simple moving average of -37.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (NYSE: DQ) Right Now?

Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (NYSE: DQ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DQ is at 0.48. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DQ is $34.13, which is $10.63 above the current market price. The public float for DQ is 74.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.94% of that float. The average trading volume for DQ on November 28, 2023 was 903.45K shares.

Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (NYSE: DQ)’s stock price has decreased by -5.36 compared to its previous closing price of 24.83. However, the company has seen a -13.48% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that Daqo New Energy has a strong balance sheet with $3.3B in cash and no debt, providing flexibility during the downturn in polysilicon prices. The company plans to utilize its available capital for share buybacks, improving EPS for shareholders. Daqo New Energy has experienced significant revenue growth, with sales increasing due to higher average sale prices and increased capacity.

Analysts’ Opinion of DQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DQ stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for DQ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DQ in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $32 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DQ Trading at -13.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares sank -5.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DQ fell by -14.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.38. In addition, Daqo New Energy Corp ADR saw -39.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.05 for the present operating margin

+73.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Daqo New Energy Corp ADR stands at +39.49. The total capital return value is set at 65.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 52.22. Equity return is now at value 15.72, with 9.98 for asset returns.

Based on Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.