Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ASXC is 1.54. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC) is $2.00, which is $1.72 above the current market price. The public float for ASXC is 259.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.21% of that float. On November 28, 2023, ASXC’s average trading volume was 2.38M shares.

ASXC) stock’s latest price update

Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX: ASXC)’s stock price has soared by 2.04 in relation to previous closing price of 0.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 19.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Mark Klausner – Westwicke Partners Anthony Fernando – President and CEO Shameze Rampertab – CFO Conference Call Participants Swayampakula Ramakanth – H.C. Wainwright Ross Osborn – Cantor Fitzgerald Operator Good afternoon and welcome to the Asensus Surgical Inc. Third Quarter Financial and Operating Result Conference Call.

ASXC’s Market Performance

ASXC’s stock has risen by 19.46% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 27.31% and a quarterly drop of -7.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.08% for Asensus Surgical Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.31% for ASXC’s stock, with a -41.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ASXC Trading at 11.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.53%, as shares surge +32.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASXC rose by +20.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2320. In addition, Asensus Surgical Inc saw -20.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASXC starting from Biffi Andrea, who purchase 293,077 shares at the price of $0.71 back on Mar 03. After this action, Biffi Andrea now owns 492,815 shares of Asensus Surgical Inc, valued at $207,557 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASXC

Equity return is now at value -98.72, with -79.33 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.